NPR's Collaborative Journalism Network updates

In a note to newsroom staff, Edith Chapin, V.P. & Executive Editor At Large, and Nancy Barnes, SVP of News and Editorial shared the following update:

Colleagues:

The work of the Collaborative Journalism Network has never been more critical, as NPR and Member stations work together to support the overall NPR Network. It is a tremendous pleasure to share that Bruce Auster will lead the CJN work as Managing Editor for Collaborative Journalism. Bruce worked tirelessly to get the CJN work underway and should be commended for his early efforts leading to the excellent work we have today with the four regional newsrooms, the topic teams and the investigative work with Member newsrooms in which he subsequently played a key role in. It is terrific to have Bruce at the helm as we build on the foundations and move to deepen the ways in which Member newsrooms and NPR can collaborate across all facets of journalism.

Bruce is a remarkable journalist, deep thinker and a doer. He joined NPR in 2004 and has edited everything from Morning Edition and major host projects to every facet of national security coverage. He has taught national security reporting at both Princeton University and the University of Maryland. From 2015-2020 he led the design and implementation of the Collaborative Journalism Network before moving to overseeing investigative journalism projects working across teams at NPR and with Member station newsrooms across the country. This year he has been working with Programming on overseeing audio documentary podcasts.

We conducted a national search to fill this role and were thankful to the many excellent candidates who expressed interest in it. Special thanks go to those who took part in the search process and to Terry Samuel, Vickie Walton-James and Acacia Squires who interviewed the final candidates.

I am also delighted to report that Kathy Goldgeier has been promoted to Director of Collaborative Journalism. She will be working closely with Bruce in expanding and deepening the CJN work.

Kathy joined NPR in January of 2019 as a Network Hub Content Manager and has been instrumental in the establishment of the regional newsrooms in Texas, the Gulf states, the Midwest and California. She's developed best practices, managed the details and has been a valued partner for the hub Managing Editors. Prior to NPR Kathy was at WAMU where she had various roles from producing to editing. She began her career in journalism at the San Francisco Chronicle where she covered City Hall among other areas.

Bruce and Kathy will add to their team, filling open positions shortly. Please join me in congratulating them both and thanking them for all their continuing contributions to this critical work for public radio's present and future strength.

Edith and Nancy

