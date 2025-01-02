What to expect from the NPR Public Editor's Office in 2025

In this first newsletter of the New Year, we want to describe some changes that are coming to the NPR Public Editor's Office in 2025. Much of what we've decided to do is based on the insights we've gleaned from some in-depth analysis into you, our audience, your requests and your needs.

First, let's start with a recap of what we've learned through your feedback:

You want us to hold NPR accountable. Our primary role is acting as liaison between you and NPR, and that doesn't change in 2025. Our most-read newsletters are those where we identify a shortcoming and recommend a fix. We look forward to answering more questions about NPR's journalism.

You crave insight. Many of the queries we receive in our inbox ask us to delve in to how decisions are made in NPR's newsroom. You want to know why they use certain language like "Rust Belt," or "pregnant people." You have questions about hosts and why they sometimes interject personal stories into segments.

You want to engage with us, directly. In November 2024, we held an "Ask Me Anything" on Reddit, and the response was incredible. You asked smart, genuine questions and showcased your investment in public media. We learned from that experience that you really want to be able to engage with the Public Editor's Office in a direct, unfiltered way.

Carlos Carmonamedina for NPR Public Editor /

Based on these insights, here's what we have in store for 2025:

More newsletters

In 2024, we published every other week. This year, we plan to publish weekly so that we can answer more of your questions.

More columns: We can't dig in to every topic in a newsletter; some require more thought and research than is possible within our time constraints. We'll do deeper columns that we'll publish on NPR's website. We'll always link to those in the newsletter.

New themes

Every month, we'll publish two special editions of our newsletter focused on these themes:

News Literacy Edition — Much of our inbox is filled with listener questions about how and why NPR makes journalistic choices when compared to commercial media. These questions are about the promise that NPR makes to its audience and how public radio fulfills that promise. We'll interview NPR staff and answer questions, while we take a behind-the-scenes look at NPR's work. We'll also turn to outside experts.

— Much of our inbox is filled with listener questions about how and why NPR makes journalistic choices when compared to commercial media. These questions are about the promise that NPR makes to its audience and how public radio fulfills that promise. We'll interview NPR staff and answer questions, while we take a behind-the-scenes look at NPR's work. We'll also turn to outside experts. Educator Edition — We've heard from many teachers who tell us they use our newsletter in their classrooms. We want to make that easier. Once a month, we'll provide a short classroom lesson that will explore a journalism or media topic. And we'll include a discussion framework and a downloadable worksheet. Even if you're not in school, we hope you'll find the insights and exercises fun. We'll tap into past newsletters as well as articles from The Poynter Institute to build a fresh curriculum.

More opportunities to interact with us directly

Our Reddit AMA in November was a success, and we are looking for ways to connect with you again. We're planning additional live events where we chat directly with readers. We are exploring other platforms, so let us know where and how you'd like to engage.

More social media

Last fall, we revamped our social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook, and we added a Threads account to the mix. We'll continue to post our updates on these platforms regularly, and we encourage you to ask questions and interact with us on social media.

We need you

Our work depends on your questions. Send us inquiries and observations via email and follow us on Instagram, Threads and Facebook.

The Office of the Public Editor is a team. Reporters Amaris Castillo and Nicole Slaughter Graham and copy editor Merrill Perlman make this newsletter possible. Illustrations are by Carlos Carmonamedina. We are still reading all of your messages on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and from our inbox. As always, keep them coming.

Kelly McBride

NPR Public Editor

Chair, Craig Newmark Center for Ethics & Leadership at the Poynter Institute

