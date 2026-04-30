NPR's reporting on the writings of a would-be mass shooter

When it comes to covering mass violence, many news organizations have evolved their policies to favor practices that avoid glorifying the gunman or amplifying his rhetoric. Research shows that focusing too intently on the wrong elements of an attack can inspire copycat criminals.

This reporting "must be done with caution to avoid risking repeated actions by others," said Dan Reidenberg, a suicide prevention and mental health and messaging expert. "Including detailed and extensive descriptions of the individual, their background and suspected intentions can glorify the person."

And yet, hiding information from the public is not the answer either. Instead, reporters and editors must make judgment calls about the journalistic relevance of key details.

These tensions are once again at play in the coverage of the criminal case against the gunman who tried to storm the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday night. A lot of information has come out about the suspect, compelling journalists to make editorial choices about how to share details with the public.

For this week's newsletter, I'm asking one question: How has NPR handled this coverage?

I researched NPR's advice from current and past standards editors, reviewed all the stories that mentioned the suspected gunman and his statements and talked with an expert on trauma and media coverage of violence.

At the end of this newsletter, we spotlight a recent deep dive into what happens when a city goes all in on school choice. — Kelly McBride

/ We ask NPR one question about how the work comes together.

A lot of information about the gunman, his background and his motivation has been released by government officials. How has NPR handled this material?

NPR standards editors have issued past guidance on covering mass violence, using the names of the people who perpetrate mass violence and whether to call something a manifesto (mostly not). Even though this recent act of violence was averted, it bears reminding that most of this guidance is still applicable.

Sensational reporting can prompt other people to try to imitate the behavior, said Reidenberg, who also serves as adviser to the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism program. "Or even trying to outdo the other," he said. Over time, notorious suspects "can become someone others look up to and take on mythic prestige, which leads to an even greater risk of harm."

I surveyed several NPR stories to describe the newsroom's approach in this instance.

/ Carlos Carmonamedina for NPR Public Editor

This past Monday's two-way conversation between All Things Considered host Scott Detrow and correspondent Odette Yousef is a textbook example of applying the best practices. They don't actually say the suspect's name, which helps prevent glorification.

Yousef, who specializes in covering domestic extremism, reports what President Donald Trump and other government officials are claiming, including that the suspect was "anti-Christian" and a radical, and that he was steeped in leftist conspiracy theories.

Yousef tells Detrow that her research and interviews with experts suggest something different. "But honestly, his content falls into a kind of mainstream left now, Scott," she said. "You know, it didn't show any sign that he might be swimming in radical leftist waters or fixated on violence as a solution to his grievances."

She also references statements the gunman wrote to his family without directly quoting them, thus avoiding amplifying his message. This technique of telling the public the nature of statements without using direct quotes is key to preventing copycat violence. When people inclined to commit violence believe journalists will repeat their messages, it's one more motive.

A Morning Edition two-way from Tuesday did name the gunman early in the conversation. Reporter Jaclyn Diaz quotes evidence that prosecutors submitted to the court, including an email the suspect sent to family. Diaz tells listeners, "The letter says that he did not want to be represented by someone who he called, quote, 'a pedophile, rapist and traitor.' Presumably, that is referring to President Trump."

Because the story was about the court arraignment, I believe it was reasonable to name the suspect, once or twice in the story. (This particular story names him eight times.) Using that quote from the letter is more questionable. I prefer Yousef's technique of indirectly referencing the gunman's words, rather than directly quoting him.

A text version of Yousef's story from Monday names the suspect six times and delves more deeply into his statements and writings.

I support the practice of providing more sensitive details, when journalistically relevant, in text versions of stories than in the short audio versions. Text is inherently less emotionally engaging than audio or video. It gives audience members more choices about how and whether to consume information. That's healthier for all of us.

"Audiences that are exposed to media glorifying an event can begin to normalize harmful actions to themselves or others," Reidenberg said. "They have less empathy for those who may be harmed by their actions and justify their violence toward others."

There will be a lot of coverage about this suspect and his court case. NPR's work has the potential to be a model for American journalists, where the unchecked competition can encourage harmful practices. — Kelly McBride

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A deep dive into school choice in Iowa

NPR published an examination about the meteoric rise of school choice in Iowa. Cory Turner, correspondent/senior editor for the NPR Ed team, brought listeners to Cedar Rapids, where the competition for students and tax dollars has been widely embraced by families. We hear from the principal of an aging public elementary school under threat of permanent closure, the principal of a shiny new charter school with an indoor slide, and the president of the Catholic school system in the town. We also hear from parents, who discuss how they've incorporated school choice into their lives. The thorough digital story is backed by data and includes several charts that help explain the impact of school choice on the larger education system and students. Turner also shared insights from his reporting with host Ayesha Rascoe for "The Sunday Story" on NPR's Up First podcast. With school choice programs on the rise across the U.S., this close look at one community is revealing. — Amaris Castillo

The Office of the Public Editor is a team. Reporters Amaris Castillo and Nicole Slaughter Graham and copy editor Merrill Perlman make this newsletter possible. Illustrations are by Carlos Carmonamedina. We are still reading all of your messages on social media and from our inbox. As always, keep them coming.

Kelly McBride

NPR Public Editor

Chair, Craig Newmark Center for Ethics & Leadership at the Poynter Institute

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