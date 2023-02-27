Severe storms cause damage in Norman, injuring 12

Norman city officials held a press briefing Monday morning following Sunday night's severe weather that produced dangerous straight line winds, numerous tornado warnings and injured at least a dozen people in the city.

City officials continue to survey and assess damage, which has been primarily observed in areas of Southeast and East Norman.

"The areas affected stretch from about a mile south of the river and I-35 and goes northeast through Classen and Highway 9 area, and continues northeast along that route past Franklin and 120th," said Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster.

As of this morning, 12 weather-related injuries have been reported, none of which were life threatening. No fatalities have been reported.

Public Works will be conducting a debris survey throughout the day to determine what needs to be collected and where.

In addition, multiple roads in Norman are closed due to debris and downed power

lines.

E State Highway 9 from 12th Ave SE to 48th Ave SE

24th Ave SE from Wheatland to E State Highway 9

E. Lindsey Street between 36th Ave SE and 48th Ave SE

Alameda Street between 36th Ave SE and 48th Ave SE (construction)

Imhoff between Oakhurst and 24th Ave SE

Robinson from 60th to 72nd.

The Red Cross and the State Health Department have set up a resource area at the Recreation Center on 12th Ave. NE for those needing shelter and other amenities.

The city will continue to provide updates at NormanOK.gov.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.