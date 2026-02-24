Fire weather danger has Oklahoma emergency management officials on high alert

Updated February 24, 2026 at 2:36 PM CST

A red flag warning has been issued for most of Oklahoma, except in some eastern counties and part of the panhandle.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service expect winds from the southeast to reach between 15 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Any fires could spread rapidly amid the windy conditions, weather officials say .

Burn bans are in effect in several counties, including Adair, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Hughes, Love, Carter, Garvin, McClain, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Grady, Comanche, Greer and Texas.

Last week, the state saw wildfires blaze across more than 300,000 acres . The largest, the Ranger Road Fire, injured four firefighters in Beaver and Harper Counties. No people are reported to have died in the fires.

At a press conference Tuesday morning, leaders across several state agencies said the coordination among departments has been successful and more resources are available if fires start this week. Blayne Arthur, secretary of the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, said continued cooperation among agencies is key.

"We want to have a coordinated response at all levels, and that's what we're going to work on making happen," Arthur said.

State emergency officials are still confirming how many buildings were lost in that blaze, but they include several homes in the Ditch Valley community on the Harper-Beaver county line. Other fires destroyed eight structures in Texas and Woodward Counties.

Graycen Wheeler / KOSU / KOSU A destroyed homestead in Ditch Valley, seen on Feb. 20, 2026.

State forestry officials report the largest fires from last week are nearly contained.

Officials are urging the public to practice wildfire safety, including obeying burn bans and properly disposing of cigarettes. Arthur said 95% of the wildfires so far this year have been human-caused.

They are also asking people to follow evacuation orders or road closures.

The Panhandle alone is home to hundreds of thousands of cattle. The fire killed some livestock and scorched the rangeland needed to graze surviving herds through spring.

Arthur announced that $16 million will be distributed to producers across the state's 77 counties through the Emergency Drought Committee . Other organizations, including the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association, the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture, the Beaver County Conservation District and the Laverne Fire Department, are taking monetary and hay donations.

Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an emergency order Monday making it easier for people to haul livestock feed into and around Oklahoma.

"The damage caused by these wildfires places a heavy burden on communities across the panhandle, especially our farmers and ranchers," Stitt said. "Oklahomans always step up for one another, and this order helps us get critical feed and water where it is needed so our producers can begin to recover."

A Wildland Task Force report from different agencies at the tribal, state, county and local levels will be released after reviewing what happened during the wildfires and outlining recommendations. Tricia Everest, Oklahoma Public Safety Secretary, said the group confirmed that the state's wildfire risk is growing.

"Changing weather patterns, evolving land use and expanding development in high risk areas demand a stronger, more coordinated approach. Our current system has real strengths, but there were gaps that we must close to protect the lives, property and natural resources," she said.

She said the report is the beginning.

"Wildfire in Oklahoma is no longer a seasonal threat. It's a year-long reality," Everest said. "Progress continues every day, but we know no single level of government can do this alone. It takes all of us state, local, federal partners working hand in hand with the communities we serve."

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.