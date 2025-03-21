Trump declares disaster almost 6 months after tornadoes tore through Oklahoma City

As wildfires continue to rage across Oklahoma, President Donald Trump approved federal aid Thursday to help the state rebuild from tornadoes that hit last November. State lawmakers planned for this eventuality last spring.

President Donald Trump declared a major disaster in Oklahoma in early November when tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma City and the surrounding area.

The move opens up federal funding for tornado-related rebuilding in the following eight counties: Adair, Garvin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Stephens and Washita.

Public assistance from FEMA — meaning money for government agencies and some non-profits — is categorized by various types of aid. So, something like picking up debris and costs for overtime payment to first responders would generally be in different categories of expenses.

Oklahoma Emergency Management spokesperson Keli Cain said all seven kinds of assistance were approved for aid matching by state and local agencies:

Category A: Debris removal

Category B: Emergency protective measures

Category C: Roads and bridges

Category D: Water control facilities

Category E: Public buildings and contents

Category F: Public utilities

Category G: Parks, recreation, and other facilities



Cain said the November storms damaged 840 homes — 151 of which were totally destroyed. Costs for state and local responding agencies amount to around $7.5 million in public assistance damages.

Disaster declarations — which usually occur much closer to the related event — depend on state requests to the president based on damage assessments. The president has sole discretion in making them.

Gov. Kevin Stitt declared an emergency because of the tornadoes within days of the damage.

Lawmakers planned accordingly during the last legislative session. They created a state disaster relief fund and seeded it with $45 million meant to match federal aid.