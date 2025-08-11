© 2025 KGOU
After DOGE cuts hit Oklahoma’s weather service, reports say NOAA will hire hundreds nationwide

KGOU | By Chloe Bennett-Steele,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published August 11, 2025 at 6:18 PM CDT
The National Weather Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
NOAA
The National Weather Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

The news comes after some at the National Weather Center in Norman were laid off or took early retirement options this year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has been exempted from a federal hiring freeze to fill in forecasting gaps left by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) earlier this year, according to reports.

A spokesperson for NOAA declined to confirm the hiring news or say whether National Weather Service offices in Oklahoma could gain new workers.

StateImpact in February reported probationary employees, who include new hires and promoted workers, were fired as part of DOGE’s federal savings program. Some personnel at the National Weather Center have since taken early retirement options to satisfy the federal workforce reduction.

CNN reported the agency aims to onboard 450 meteorologists, hydrologists and radar technicians. Weather service offices in Norman and Tulsa each have a few vacant positions, according to their websites, which could be eligible for new hires.

Meteorologists and scientists have warned that a leaner weather service would impact forecasting and public safety. Workers are tasked with updating forecasts throughout the day and night, often coordinating with local officials when natural disasters occur.

The U.S. House Appropriations Committee unveiled a proposed budget cut of about $380 million to NOAA in July. Tom Cole (R-Okla) chairs the committee and has expressed support for the National Weather Service through interviews. His office did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

The spending reduction recommended in the committee’s bill would be significantly less than NOAA’s budget estimate released in April. The U.S. House is currently on break until Sept. 2.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.
Chloe Bennett-Steele
Chloe Bennett-Steele is StateImpact Oklahoma's environment & science reporter.
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
