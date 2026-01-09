© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NWS confirms at least 4 tornadoes in central Oklahoma

KGOU | By Logan Layden,
Nyk DanielsDeborah Shaar
Published January 9, 2026 at 3:54 AM CST
Raychel Sanner
/
Unsplash

Teams from the National Weather Service are assessing damage in central Oklahoma from Thursday morning's storms.

The agency so far has confirmed at least four tornadoes:

  • EF1 in the Purcell area
  • EF1 near the Shawnee Twin Lakes
  • EF1 in north Shawnee
  • EF0 near Lake Thunderbird

The Weather Service says damage assessments will continue Friday.

National Weather Service

Damage in Purcell included an overturned semi, roof and tree damage and downed powerpoles. It's what you would expect in the spring, not so much in January.

State Climatologist Gary McManus says winter tornadoes aren’t unprecedented, but they are rare, at least until recent times.

State Climatologist Gary McManus in his office at the National Weather Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
Logan Layden/StateImpact Oklahoma
State Climatologist Gary McManus in his office at the National Weather Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

"It’s not unheard of. We’ve had—before today—we’ve had 30 tornadoes in January in Oklahoma since 1950," McManus said. "In the last four or five years we’ve had about a dozen in January, as early as January 2nd. So, this isn’t the earliest. It’s certainly not the first January tornado we’ve had."

But McManus is concerned the severe storm season is off to such an early start.

"It’s something we certainly don’t like to see this early because you worry about, you know, 'what’s the rest of the year going to be like?'"

Thursday's tornado warnings were the first to be issued in the nation this year.

Despite the damage from the storms, the first twisters of 2026 resulted in no reported injuries.
Weather and Climate
Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a reporter and managing editor for StateImpact Oklahoma. Logan spent six years as a reporter with StateImpact from 2011 to 2017.
See stories by Logan Layden
Nyk Daniels
Nyk has worked in radio since 2011 serving as a board operator, on-air announcer and production director for commercial radio stations in Iowa. Originally from the Quad Cities area, Nyk joined KGOU in 2018 as a practicum student studying Creative Media Production at OU. Upon graduating the following year, he became part of KGOU’s staff and is now the local Morning Edition host. When not on the air, Nyk likes to read, listen to music and follow news about the radio industry.
See stories by Nyk Daniels
Deborah Shaar
Deborah is local host/reporter for NPR’s All Things Considered afternoon news program on KGOU, joining the station in March 2023. Deborah has worked in news at both public and commercial radio and television stations in Kansas, Ohio, Michigan and West Virginia. She has experience in a variety of roles such as news reporter, news anchor, TV segment producer, news writer and newsroom managing editor. She also taught broadcast news classes at a Texas college.
See stories by Deborah Shaar
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.