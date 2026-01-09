NWS confirms at least 4 tornadoes in central Oklahoma

Teams from the National Weather Service are assessing damage in central Oklahoma from Thursday morning's storms.

The agency so far has confirmed at least four tornadoes:



EF1 in the Purcell area

EF1 near the Shawnee Twin Lakes

EF1 in north Shawnee

EF0 near Lake Thunderbird

The Weather Service says damage assessments will continue Friday.

National Weather Service

Damage in Purcell included an overturned semi, roof and tree damage and downed powerpoles. It's what you would expect in the spring, not so much in January.

State Climatologist Gary McManus says winter tornadoes aren’t unprecedented, but they are rare, at least until recent times.

Logan Layden/StateImpact Oklahoma State Climatologist Gary McManus in his office at the National Weather Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

"It’s not unheard of. We’ve had—before today—we’ve had 30 tornadoes in January in Oklahoma since 1950," McManus said. "In the last four or five years we’ve had about a dozen in January, as early as January 2nd. So, this isn’t the earliest. It’s certainly not the first January tornado we’ve had."

But McManus is concerned the severe storm season is off to such an early start.

"It’s something we certainly don’t like to see this early because you worry about, you know, 'what’s the rest of the year going to be like?'"

Thursday's tornado warnings were the first to be issued in the nation this year.

Despite the damage from the storms, the first twisters of 2026 resulted in no reported injuries.