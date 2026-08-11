1 year in, National Guard became a part of D.C. life. And, deadly quake hits Colombia

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Today marks a year since thousands of National Guard members began patrolling the streets of Washington, D.C., as part of the Trump administration's anti-crime mission. The armed troops' presence in the nation's capital has since been quietly extended to Inauguration Day 2029, marking the longest and largest National Guard deployment under this administration. President Trump ordered the deployment in the nation's capital last year after declaring a "crime emergency" and launching the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, despite violent crime being at a 30-year low. The nonpartisan watchdog Project on Government Oversight estimates that this deployment will cost around $3 billion by 2029, and multiple studies have since found that the National Guard's presence has had no effect on violent crime.

Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images The Washington Monument is seen in the distance as members of the National Guard stand atop the steps at the Lincoln Memorial at sunrise on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on July 23, 2026.

Six states hold primary elections today. In parts of Alabama, some residents are voting for a second time this primary season, after newly redrawn congressional maps pushed the primaries for some districts from May to August. The changes have some residents worried that confusion could affect voter turnout. In the Midwest, Minnesota and Wisconsin's primaries will test the power of progressive candidates against more traditional Democrats, one week after Abdul El-Sayed narrowly defeated the more moderate Rep. Haley Stevens in Michigan. Several Trump-endorsed candidates are on the ballot in key races, including MyPillow founder Mike Lindell for governor of Minnesota. The president is also supporting the late Sen. Lindsey Graham's sister, Darline Graham, for the Senate in South Carolina.

More than 130 people have died after a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake in western Colombia caused extensive destruction yesterday. Authorities report that the death toll is expected to rise as search and rescue efforts continue.

🎧 The damage is affecting four cities and many smaller towns along western Colombia, according to reporter Manuel Rueda. Cali, Pereira, Manizales and Quibdo have been hit the hardest. The area spans around 250 miles top to bottom across the country. Rueda says rescue teams could struggle to reach remote regions like Choco due to poor road conditions and limited airports. Many survivors have chosen to sleep outside to avoid the risk of further collapses, and some are seeking shelter in places like stadiums.

Trump signed an executive order yesterday to change childhood vaccination requirements for dangerous infectious diseases. The order calls for reducing the number of federally recommended vaccines from 17 to 11 and splitting up the MMR shot for measles, mumps and rubella. Trump's action seeks to accomplish goals similar to those set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January, which a judge later blocked. The new order is also likely to face legal challenges.

Deep dive

jarun011 / Getty Images / Getty Images The military plans to start screening service members for low testosterone, and social media is overflowing with claims about testosterone therapy.

Demand for testosterone is surging, driven by social media trends like "T-maxxing," online direct-to-consumer clinics and high-profile figures like podcaster Joe Rogan. The U.S. military is even planning to test service members for low levels of the hormone. The Food and Drug Administration has signaled that it wants to revise its criteria to make testosterone therapy accessible for men with low levels regardless of underlying cause, if low libido is a symptom. Here's a breakdown of the debate around testosterone and its safety:

➡️ In the early 2000s, testosterone was a rapidly growing prescription drug in the United States. After studies suggested it increased heart attack and stroke risks, the FDA issued warnings and mandated a safety study.

➡️ The trial published in 2023 found no increased risk of heart attack, stroke or major cardiovascular events compared to placebo, though it did raise other concerns, like higher risk of fractures. These findings led the FDA to remove the cardiovascular risk warning language from the products.

➡️ Dr. Steven Woloshin, who has testified against a drug company that makes testosterone, argues that removing the language was premature due to major limitations in the study. These include an insufficient follow-up period to assess potential harms, and that testosterone levels in the blood were not raised to typical clinical practice levels.

Picture show

Copyright The Artist / Courtesy Larkin Durey / Courtesy Larkin Durey Painter Marc Padeu, from Cameroon, takes themes from Renaissance masterworks and re-invents them with his African perspective.

Cameroonian painter Marc Padeu is reimagining classical Western paintings by infusing them with inspiration from his hometown. His works take images often seen as belonging exclusively to Europe — such as the Nativity and the Last Supper — and make Black figures and African culture focal points. He says his goal isn't to rewrite history, but to explore the universal themes in these images: birth, death, sacrifice, promise and hope. Padeu points out that many religious scenes feature ordinary people like fishermen, shepherds and craftsmen, which makes it natural to bring these stories back to life with the men and women who work the land today. His art is now featured in a new London gallery show, but you don't have to visit to get a peek. See the vibrant photos from Padeu's collection.

3 things to know before you go

Joe Nicholson / Alaska Airlines / Alaska Airlines Jan 12, 2024; SeaTac, Washington, USA; Alaska Airlines NOC (network operations control) center at The HUB building. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Alaska Airlines

The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded an $875 million contract to Air Space Intelligence to modernize national air traffic control using AI-powered predictive software. Planet Money's new economics-themed board game, Sell Me A Sasquatch, is now on the shelves at various stores. Take a look at the ideas that inspired the game and some of the inside jokes that were snuck in. Big Bear's famous bald eagle Jackie has died, rescuers announced yesterday. She was estimated to be 14 years old. (via LAist)

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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