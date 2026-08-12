Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo is now the second-largest ever

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed more than 2,000 people. More than twice that number have gotten sick. NPR's Jonathan Lambert reports that multiple factors have made this outbreak uniquely difficult to stop.

JONATHAN LAMBERT, BYLINE: From the official start of the outbreak in May, it took just under 10 weeks for a thousand people to die. It took only three more weeks for that toll to double. Krutika Kuppalli is an infectious disease physician at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. She treated patients in the 2014 West Africa Ebola outbreak.

KRUTIKA KUPPALLI: It is very concerning how quickly the number of not just deaths but also cases are increasing. And it shows that we still are behind the eight ball and have a lot of work to do to catch up.

LAMBERT: Officials were behind from the start. Genetic evidence now suggests that the outbreak actually began in February. Detection took so long because this outbreak is caused by a rarer species of Ebola called Bundibugyo.

KRUTIKA KUPPALLI: Initially, the diagnostics to detect Bundibugyo were not available, and so that led to delays.

LAMBERT: There also aren't approved vaccines or treatments for Bundibugyo. Still, doctors can replace lost fluids and treat pain at clinics, which can help people recover. But right now many people aren't coming to clinics. About two-thirds of deaths are happening at home.

KRUTIKA KUPPALLI: We need to figure out how to better engage with the communities, engage with people to get them to come to the health centers.

LAMBERT: Some people simply may not be able to get to clinics fast enough, but health officials say that many people are actively avoiding treatment centers.

KRUTIKA KUPPALLI: Part of the reason people don't present to healthcare is concerns about trusting healthcare authorities.

LAMBERT: Some doubt Ebola is even real. Others wonder why responders are so interested in Ebola and not their other health problems. Health officials say that building up community trust is a major focus now, but that takes time - time that allows the virus to continue spreading.

Jonathan Lambert, NPR News.

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