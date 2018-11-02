Optometrists, School Funds And Marsy’s Law: A Primer On Some State Questions

Oklahoma voters face five state questions when they vote this month. While this election’s state questions are not as high profile as recent ballot proposals on medical marijuana and alcohol law changes, they do present some meaningful changes in specific areas.

Below are videos, produced by Oklahoma Engaged, that lay out the details of three of the state questions.

State Question 793 would change the Oklahoma constitution to allow optometrists to open clinics in big-box stores.

State Question 794, often referred to as Marsy’s Law, would give crime victims new rights that could help them navigate the criminal justice system.

State Question 801 would allow schools to use their “building fund” for other expenses.

There are two other questions on the ballot. State Question 798 would change the Oklahoma Constitution to make candidates for Governor and Lieutenant Governor run together on the same ticket as running mates. Currently, the Governor and Lieutenant Governor run separately.

State Question 800, also known as the Oklahoma Vision Fund, would establish an additional fund that would take in 5 percent of Oklahoma’s oil and gas production tax revenue. The percent of the gross production tax that is deposited in the Vision Fund would increase by 0.2 percent every year. If passed, the state treasurer invests this money in stocks and securities. The treasurer must make “prudent investment decisions” to create diversified investments to minimize risk. After July 1, 2020, the state’s general revenue fund will receive 4 percent of the Vision Fund’s principal. No more than five percent of the fund’s monies can be used to pay down the state’s debt obligations.