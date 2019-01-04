Released From Prison Again, After Criminal Justice Reform Became Law

One of the first prisoners to be released under a new criminal justice reform law is Matthew Charles, a Tennessee man who made national headlines last year after he was resentenced and ordered back to prison two years after his release. A number of public figures, including celebrities and politicians from both political parties, have advocated for his freedom.

Charles was serving an additional decade behind bars, but Thursday morning his sentence was unexpectedly reduced to time served. He could be released within 24 hours.

Charles' legal team had exhausted all legal avenues for release, and a petition for presidential clemency has been pending with the White House since last summer.

But the First Step Act, signed into law by President Trump last month, opened another avenue, in part by reducing sentencing guidelines for crack offenses and making those changes retroactive. After the bill passed, Charles' federal public defender filed a motion, claiming if he were to be sentenced now, he would fall under a lesser guideline.

On Wednesday, the U.S. attorney's office filed a response saying it would neither fight the request nor appeal if his sentence was reduced. On Thursday morning, federal Judge Aleta Trauger agreed with Charles' attorneys and asked for his immediate release from a Kentucky prison.

Trauger had previously asked prosecutors to consider dropping the case and expressed regret at his sentencing, saying that her hands were tied.

Shon Hopwood, one of Charles' attorneys and a key figure in the push for the First Step Act, says Charles' is the first case he knows of where the law has been successfully applied retroactively.

"On one hand, we used Matthew's story to sell lawmakers [on] why the FSA was so important — why some of these sentencing provisions lead to unjust sentence and unjust outcomes," Hopwood said. "On the backhand side, what allowed the judge to go back and sentence Matthew to time served was the provision of the First Step Act which made it retroactively applicable."

Hopwood says it is still too soon to tell how Charles' release may affect other similar cases.

Charles was incarcerated for selling crack in 1996 and was released after serving two decades behind bars. While in prison, Charles took college courses and became a law clerk and a mentor for new prisoners. He spent the entire time without a single disciplinary infraction. A judge took that into account when reducing his sentence in 2016.

But federal prosecutors argued he shouldn't have been released because he was considered a "career offender." Supporters pointed to his rehabilitation while in prison, and model behavior after, but a higher court ruled Obama-era retroactive changes did not apply to him — meaning he was released in error. He returned to federal prison last May to serve a third decade.



Julieta Martinelli is a reporter for Nashville Public Radio.



Copyright 2019 Nashville Public Radio. To see more, visit Nashville Public Radio

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Matthew Charles is believed to be the first prisoner to regain his freedom under a new federal criminal justice law. He walked out of a detention center in Kentucky last night. He's a man who made national headlines not long ago, ordered back to prison after the government claimed his sentence was reduced in error. Julieta Martinelli of member station WPLN was there when he was released.

JULIETA MARTINELLI, BYLINE: Matthew Charles has been through this before. He had already served 21 years of a 35-year sentence for selling crack cocaine when, in 2016, his sentence was reduced. He thought he'd have a chance to start over. He was out for two years. But the government appealed his release, and he was forced to return to prison in 2018. This time, he says, walking out feels very different.

MATTHEW CHARLES: I still had a dark cloud hanging over my head due to the fact that I know that the government had appealed the sentence. But, today (laughter), that dark cloud has evaporated because, thankfully, the U.S. attorney's offices also agree that enough is enough.

MARTINELLI: Charles was released as a result of retroactive changes to drug-sentencing guidelines by the so-called First Step Act, a bipartisan criminal justice reform bill signed into law by President Trump last month. In a court filing earlier this week, the U.S. attorney's office said they no longer opposed Charles' early release, citing the new legislation. In a written statement to NPR, U.S. Attorney Donald Cochran said it was never about his personal feelings towards Charles. He and the court were just following the law. Charles, now 52, says he's ready to put it all behind him.

CHARLES: Oh, I'm just really, really excited. I'm humbled. I'm thankful. I'm grateful. I'm just - I'm at peace within my soul.

MARTINELLI: As for what's next, Charles hopes his release will help to start the ball rolling for other drug offenders serving long sentences.

For NPR News, I'm Julieta Martinelli in Nashville. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.