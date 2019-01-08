Watch: President Trump Addresses The Nation

President Trump is addressing the nation about border security tonight, to begin around 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. CT). The president is asking the television networks for 7-8 minutes of airtime, White House deputy chief of staff Bill Shine told NPR. Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Charles Schumer will give a joint response immediately following.

The government is partially shut down, with Trump in a stalemate with Democrats over funding for a wall along the southern border. Video will begin as his address begins.

