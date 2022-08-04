Russian court finds Brittney Griner guilty

U.S. Olympic basketball gold medalist Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in a penal colony in Russia. Griner plead guilty to drug charges last month after being accused by Russian prosecutors of trying to smuggle less than a gram of cannabis oil in her luggage.

Here & Now‘s host Robin Young speaks with Washington Post contributor Mary Ilyushina about Griner’s sentence.

