The Walt Disney Company announced on Sunday that it is replacing CEO Bob Chapek with former CEO Bob Iger. In a statement, Disney explained that Iger was “uniquely situated” to handle “an increasingly complex industry transformation.”

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes checks in with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” for the latest.

