© 2023 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-02.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

1 person dead in shooting at Rose State College in Midwest City

KGOU | By Catherine Sweeney,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published April 25, 2023 at 3:43 AM CDT
Rose State.jpg
Catherine Sweeney
/
StateImpact Oklahoma
Police respond to a shooting at Rose State College on April 24, 2023.

Midwest City Police Department responded to a shooting at Rose State College campus just outside of Oklahoma City.

Police say there was one shooter, one victim, and that the two seem to have known each other.

"It appears this is some type of related — domestic-related — incident," said Chief Sid Porter.

Late Monday night, Midwest City Police identified the suspect in the shooting as 30-year-old Brandon Morrissette.

Rose State announced all classes were canceled through the end of Tuesday, and that the administration is working to coordinate counseling services for those who might need them.

Tags
Rose State Collegeschool shooting
Catherine Sweeney
Catherine Sweeney grew up in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and attended Oklahoma State University. She has covered local, state and federal government for outlets in Oklahoma, Colorado and Washington, D.C.
See stories by Catherine Sweeney
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
See stories by StateImpact Oklahoma
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.