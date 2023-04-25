1 person dead in shooting at Rose State College in Midwest City

Midwest City Police Department responded to a shooting at Rose State College campus just outside of Oklahoma City.

Police say there was one shooter, one victim, and that the two seem to have known each other.

"It appears this is some type of related — domestic-related — incident," said Chief Sid Porter.

Late Monday night, Midwest City Police identified the suspect in the shooting as 30-year-old Brandon Morrissette.

Rose State announced all classes were canceled through the end of Tuesday, and that the administration is working to coordinate counseling services for those who might need them.