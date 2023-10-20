Filmmaker Raoul Peck tells the story of Black landowners losing their property

Director Raoul Peck is acclaimed for his film “I Am Not Your Negro” and his docuseries on HBO “Exterminate All the Brutes.” He has a new documentary out called “Silver Dollar Road.”

It centers on one family who had their land taken from them even though several family members live on the property. The Reels family has owned 65 acres of property on the North Carolina coast for more than a century. The film starts streaming Friday on Amazon Prime. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with director Peck.

