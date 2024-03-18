Here are Arizona's 2024 presidential primary results
Voting concludes Tuesday in Arizona's presidential primaries. President Biden and former President Donald Trump, the presumptive nominees, are on their party's primary ballots.
Polls close at 7:o0 p.m. local time. Arizona is in MT, but most of the state does not observe Daylight Saving Time. The Navajo Nation does, and polls there close at 9 p.m. ET. All other polls close at 10 p.m. ET.
