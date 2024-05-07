© 2024 KGOU
Oklahoma sunset
Violent tornadoes touch down in Oklahoma leaving thousands without power, 1 dead

KGOU | By Graycen Wheeler,
Robby KorthLogan LaydenOPMX
Published May 7, 2024 at 1:03 AM CDT
Storm damage in Bartlesville, Oklahoma
Public Service Company Of Oklahoma
Storm damage in Bartlesville, Oklahoma

Tornadoes touched down in Central and Northeast Oklahoma, leaving destruction – especially in the small Osage County town of Barnsdall and in Bartlesville.

At least seven tornadoes were reported statewide Monday night and around 30,000 customers lost power. At least one person is dead in Osage County, according to Newson6.

Conditions for severe weather were primed for tornadoes. According to Oklahoma Mesonet, it was the highest risk day in four years.

Social media and television crews showed chaos in Barnsdall as law enforcementclosed off access to the town while conducting search and rescue operations. The town had also been hit by a tornado back in early April.

According to a social media post from a Barnsdall nursing home, the facility there “took a direct hit.”

Damage to multiple buildings was reported in and around Bartlesville. Social media photos and videos showed a Hampton Inn on the Northeastern side of the city with damage and debris strewn about surrounding parking lots.

Washington County Emergency Management reported major damage to residential areas in Bartlesville, and to medical buildings on the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center campus. Only minor injuries have been reported.

A tornado warning was issued just before midnight for the southeast OKC metro. And a severe thunderstorm brought winds in excess of 70 mph, causing multiple power flashes in Norman and Moore. Power poles were damaged on the west side of Moore and almost half of OG&E customers lost electricity in Moore.
Graycen Wheeler
Robby Korth
Robby grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma and Fayetteville, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Journalism degree. Robby has reported for several newspapers, including The Roanoke Times in southwest Virginia. He reported for StateImpact Oklahoma from 2019 through 2022, focusing on education.
Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a reporter and managing editor for StateImpact Oklahoma. Logan spent six years as a reporter with StateImpact from 2011 to 2017.
OPMX
Oklahoma Public Media Exchange
