New partnership seeks to tackle Oklahoma's veterinarian shortage

A new partnership is aiming to address Oklahoma’s large animal veterinarian shortage.

The Oklahoma State Department of Agriculture has partnered with the Farm Journal Foundation to assess the lack of access to large animal veterinarians across the state.

JanLee Rowlett is the Deputy Commissioner at the department and says this has been an ongoing problem for years.

"We feel it particularly here in Oklahoma because we’re such a livestock dependent state," Rowlett said. "We have so much industry that revolves around that sector, especially in ag, so our rural areas definitely feel the effects the most."

Rowlett said within the next 10 to 15 years she hopes to see more veterinarians in the workforce.

Agriculture stakeholders will be assessing areas most impacted before coming up with solutions.

The collected data will be reviewed in October.

