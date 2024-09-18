© 2024 KGOU
OU Daily: Norman City Council approves UNP entertainment district

By OU Daily
Published September 18, 2024 at 3:13 PM CDT
Annie Davenport
/
OU Daily

At 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Norman City Council voted to approve the University North Park entertainment district 5-4.

Council held a public hearing to consider approving the $1 billion University North Park entertainment district project plan at its special meeting. Tuesday's public hearing was the second of two regarding the University North Park entertainment district. The first public hearing was held on Sept. 3.

The OU Daily's Thomas Pablo has the full breakdown of the public hearing and vote to approve the project on the OU Daily website.

