OU Daily: Norman City Council approves UNP entertainment district
At 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Norman City Council voted to approve the University North Park entertainment district 5-4.
Council held a public hearing to consider approving the $1 billion University North Park entertainment district project plan at its special meeting. Tuesday's public hearing was the second of two regarding the University North Park entertainment district. The first public hearing was held on Sept. 3.
