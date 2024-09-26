StateImpact Oklahoma welcomes Chloe Bennett as environment and science reporter

StateImpact Oklahoma is pleased to announce that Chloe Bennett will be joining our team as Environment & Science Reporter.

Bennett has been serving as climate reporter for the Adirondack Explorer, based in Lake Placid, New York.

Prior to holding that position, Bennett was contributing writer for The Dallas Morning News, community reporter for Plano Star Courier, and was an intern for the Texas Standard program.

Bennett earned a bachelor’s degree in media studies at the University of San Francisco and master’s degree in journalism from the CUNY Newmark School of Journalism, where she concentrated on science and health reporting.

Bennett is a native of north Texas. She is set to begin with StateImpact Oklahoma on Nov. 18.