FBI says suspect in New Orleans attack that killed 14 recently visited the city twice

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

President Biden will visit New Orleans today to pay tribute to the 14 people killed and dozens injured in the New Year's attack there. The FBI is sharing more about the activities of the man who rammed a truck into revelers on Bourbon Street after pledging his allegiance to ISIS. He was killed in a shootout with police. And agents say Shamsud-Din Jabbar had recently visited the city at least twice. Here's NPR's Debbie Elliott.

DEBBIE ELLIOTT, BYLINE: Authorities say they're unsure about Jabbar's motive or why he targeted New Orleans, but FBI deputy assistant director Christopher Raia says the evidence still supports that he acted alone.

CHRISTOPHER RAIA: We have not seen any indications of an accomplice in the United States, but we are still looking into potential associates in the U.S. and outside of our borders.

ELLIOTT: Raia says lone actors or small cells of individuals pose the greatest terrorism threat to the U.S.

RAIA: Because they are difficult to identify, investigate and disrupt, especially when the radicalization and communication with other like-minded individuals happens online, as is believed to be the case with the New Orleans attacker, Shamsud-Din Jabbar.

ELLIOTT: The FBI is giving a more detailed timeline of Jabbar's activities, including the planning that went into what they are calling a devastating act of terror. Lyonel Myrthil of the agency's New Orleans field office says Jabbar made trips to the city in October and November, seemingly scouting his target.

LYONEL MYRTHIL: During that time, Jabbar, using Meta glasses, recorded a video as he rode through the French Quarter on a bicycle. Meta glasses appear to look like regular glasses, but they allow a user to record videos and photos hand-free.

ELLIOTT: The FBI is also looking for details on two international trips Jabbar took in 2023 - to Cairo, Egypt, and Ontario, Canada.

MYRTHIL: Our agents are getting answers as to where he went, who he met with and how those trips may or may not tie into his actions here in our city, in New Orleans.

ELLIOTT: As the FBI learns more about Jabbar, the city is working to beef up security with big upcoming events that will bring millions of people to town - the Super Bowl and Mardi Gras - that as leaders face scrutiny for not having repairs complete to safety barriers in the French Quarter before New Year's Eve. Mayor LaToya Cantrell says safety is paramount, and the city is asking the federal government to help.

LATOYA CANTRELL: I have specifically requested that the city of New Orleans be assisted with getting a tactical expert in our city this week to map our city for target-hardening measures - where and how.

ELLIOTT: For victims and survivors, a family assistance center is operating at a local Catholic church, which provides counseling services and a way for the FBI to return personal items found on the scene. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry says he's met with the families.

JEFF LANDRY: We will continue to ensure that their tragic loss is not forgotten. And while we can do nothing to undo what has happened, we are committed to doing everything within our power to honor these victims and support their families and friends.

ELLIOTT: Landry has called for a day of remembrance over the next 14 days - one for each of the victims. Debbie Elliott, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

