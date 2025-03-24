© 2025 KGOU
USDA opens emergency assistance to Oklahoma farmers

By Anna Pope,
OPMX
Published March 24, 2025 at 3:39 AM CDT
An ear of corn in a field waiting to be harvested.
Mitchell Alcala
/
Oklahoma State University Agriculture
An ear of corn in a field waiting to be harvested.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is issuing up to $10 billion in direct economic assistance to producers.

The department announced enrollment for the Emergency Commodity Assistance Program opened last week. The payments are to help eligible farmers cope with increased input costs and falling commodity prices for the 2024 crop year.

The funds are through the American Relief Act, which became law in December alongside the Farm Bill extension. The USDA had a 90-day deadline for distributing the $10 billion. That deadline was approaching this week, and some farmers were waiting for the funds.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said producers are facing higher costs and market uncertainty.

“With clear direction from Congress, USDA has prioritized streamlining the process and accelerating these payments ahead of schedule, ensuring farmers have the resources necessary to manage rising expenses and secure financing for next season,” Rollins said.

Experts from the University of Missouri estimate Oklahoma producers could receive almost $300 million dollars.

Eligible crops include wheat, corn, sorghum, canola, peanuts, barley, and soybeans.

The program is administered through USDA’s Farm Service Agency and applications will close Aug. 15.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.
Anna Pope
Anna Pope is a reporter covering agriculture and rural issues at KOSU as a corps member with Report for America.
See stories by Anna Pope
OPMX
Oklahoma Public Media Exchange
See stories by OPMX
