'What the Chicken Knows' book shares the scoop from inside the coop

Sy Montgomery has written more than 34 books about some of the world’s most mysterious and beloved creatures. Her 2015 book “The Soul of an Octopus” was a love letter to the intelligence of the ocean’s mysterious dweller. Now, she tackles a bird you may recognize — the humble chicken.

“What the Chicken Knows” is a warm exploration of the charming individuality and delightful smarts of the domesticated fowl. Montgomery joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

