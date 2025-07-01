State Treasurer: Oklahoma has $1.4 billion in unclaimed assets

The State Treasurer’s Office is encouraging residents to search for financial assets that may have been forgotten, misplaced or simply overlooked.

The office has more than $1.4 billion in unclaimed assets.

“Summer can be a slower season for many, school’s out, routines shift and people finally find time to catch up on things they’ve put off,” said Oklahoma State Treasurer Todd Russ. “It’s the perfect moment to check and see if there’s unclaimed money waiting for you or someone in your family.”

These funds can include forgotten bank accounts, uncashed checks, insurance proceeds, utility deposits and more.

The office said you can also search for close family members, including loved ones who have passed away, as some assets may still be claimed by their heirs or designated representatives.

Searching is fast, free and secure at yourmoney.ok.gov, all you need is your name to get started. The entire claims process can be completed online.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.

