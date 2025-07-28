Oklahoma lawmakers' bill would grant tribes full control of food distribution program

Legislation aiming to turn over a federal food distribution program to tribal communities has been introduced by Oklahoma’s two most senior House members, one of who is the chair of the Appropriations Committee.

Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Cheyenne), Appropriations Chair Tom Cole (R-Moore) along with Rep. Sharice Davids (R-Kansas) are co-sponsoring the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations Act of 2025. The legislation aims to improve access to healthy food in tribal communities nationwide by granting tribal governments permanent control over the administration of FDPIR.

The food distribution program serves as an alternative to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), providing USDA Foods to income-eligible households living on Indian reservations, as well as to American Indian households in approved areas throughout Oklahoma.

“Tribes should be able to self-contract to administer quality, domestically produced food. Through the USDA’s FDPIR Demonstration Project, the tribes have proven that they are willing and able to successfully administer this program – now it is time to expand access to all tribes,” said Lucas, in a press release issued with Davids.

The legislation seeks to address concerns regarding shipment delays, canceled deliveries and supply shortages.by allowing tribal governments to operate the program.

The program is overseen federally by the Food and Nutrition Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but is administered locally by tribal organizations or state agencies. As of fiscal year 2024, 110 agencies operated the distribution program nationally, of which 107 were tribal organizations.

Eligibility includes both American Indian and non-Indian income-eligible households residing on reservations, and households in approved nearby areas or in Oklahoma with at least one member of a federally recognized Tribe. Each month, participants receive a nutritionally balanced food package, with access to more than 90 USDA-approved products.

“Permanently authorizing self-determination contracts and self-governance agreements will provide greater flexibility and autonomy and expanded sourcing of local foods,” said Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw Nation. “Most importantly, it would help us allocate resources where they are most needed to build strong economies and improve the overall health of people in our communities.”

The distribution program began as a pilot program under the 2018 Farm Bill for five years, being regarded as successful with nearly 650,000 tribal members relying on it to gain access to healthy food in 2024.

Tribal leaders noted that the short-term authorization made it difficult for the small and mid-sized tribal food producers to invest in and scale operations but permanent authorization proposed in the 2025 bill would guarantee stability and allow for more long-term planning.

Batton said that granting tribes full control over the program would serve as a powerful and effective tool for Indian Country.

“The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma strongly supports the bill to authorize self-determination and self-governance authored by Reps. Davids and Lucas,” he said.

