At Water’s Edge: How Truman Lowe’s art fits into the story of America

To mark the 250th anniversary of the United States, we’re cataloging 25 objects that define the country’s history.

A new exhibition at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian showcases the work of the late minimalist artist Truman Lowe.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan interviews the curator of the exhibit, Rebecca Trautmann, about the influence Lowe had on Tribal communities and the country as a whole.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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