Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins second straight NBA MVP

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named the NBA's Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season.

The award, voted on by a mix of sports media members, was announced Sunday night on Prime Video.

The 27-year-old Gilgeous-Alexander won the honor over finalists Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.

SGA averaged 31.1 points per game during the regular season, shooting a career-best 55.3% from the field. He also hit a career high in assists with 6.6 per game.

This season, the four-time All-Star led OKC to the league's best record for the second straight time. ESPN notes that the Thunder did that despite having the third-most team games missed due to injuries.

It's the fourth time a Thunder player has won the award. Kevin Durant won it in 2014 and Russell Westbrook did the same in 2017 .

The Thunder are back on the court Monday evening for the first game of the NBA Western Conference Finals. They'll face the San Antonio Spurs, starting at 7:30 at the Paycom Center. That game can be seen on television on NBC.

Consecutive NBA MVP winners

Gilgeous-Alexander's win marks the 16th time an NBA player has won the league's top individual honor in consecutive seasons. Two players have done it twice. Here is the full list:

3 consecutive seasons



Bill Russell: 1960–61, 1961–62, 1962–63

Wilt Chamberlain: 1965–66, 1966–67, 1967–68

Larry Bird: 1983–84, 1984–85, 1985–86

2 consecutive seasons



Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 1970–71, 1971–72

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 1975–76, 1976–77

Moses Malone: 1981–82, 1982–83

Magic Johnson: 1988–89, 1989–90

Michael Jordan: 1990–91, 1991–92

Tim Duncan: 2001–02, 2002–03

Steve Nash: 2004–05, 2005–06

LeBron James 2008–09, 2009–10

LeBron James 2011–12, 2012–13

Stephen Curry: 2014–15, 2015–16

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 2018–19, 2019–20

Nikola Jokić: 2020–21, 2021–22

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 2024–25, 2025–26

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.