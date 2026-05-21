Uncovering the infrasound of the world and why it matters

Infrasound, or audio with a frequency lower than 20 hertz, is all around you, but usually humans are incapable of hearing it.

Amherst College sound artist Brian House has been using new technology to capture that audio and make it hearable to the human ear.

House joins host Indira Lakshmanan to talk about his work and his album “Everyday Infrasound in an Uncertain World.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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