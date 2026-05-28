Cure For Paranoia: Tiny Desk Concert

Cure For Paranoia wants you to believe in yourself. Perseverance, plus a whole lot of talent, is what got the Dallas hip-hop collective to our space after submitting to the Tiny Desk Contest four years in a row.

Here, between laying down clever verses alongside his ten-piece band, frontperson Cameron McCloud introduces the group and their mission. "Ten years ago, I was placed on medication for bipolar depression and paranoid schizophrenia — but it turned out that music was way more therapeutic than medication was, so I created this band, this brand, this movement, called Cure For Paranoia," he shares. "Making music with these people is my therapy, so hopefully the music we create can be therapy for other people as well."

No matter how many major names have stopped by the Desk, discovery is still the heart of the series. The Tiny Desk Contest, which we host annually in search of the next great undiscovered artist, is a perfect example of that. This year, we received more than 6,000 entries from independent artists across the country, but one act had undeniable star power. Among our judges, the decision to crown Cure For Paranoia was unanimous.

Each song performed here was once a Contest submission. And each verse in the group's winning song, "No Brainer," comes from a project where McCloud posted a new rap verse on Instagram every day of 2025 . The last song — called "That Kid Cam," which is what McCloud went by when he was selling CDs at the mall as a kid — is a set highlight that showcases McCloud's magnetism, the group's dynamism and just how far they've come since they started believing in the power of their music together.

SET LIST

"The Artshow"

"No Brainer"

"That Kid Cam"

MUSICIANS

Cameron McCloud: vocals

Jay Analog: MPC

Tomahawk Jonez: MPC

Kwinton Gray: keys, background vocals

Mack Price Jr.: guitar

KJ Gray: bass

Emery Varrie III: drums

Nick Rothouse: percussion

Jordan Carr: trumpet

Kierra Gray: background vocals

Dana Harper: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producers: Elle Mannion, Bobby Carter

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Alanté Serene

Audio Engineer: Tiffany Vera Castro

Production Assistant: Dora Levite

Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez

Tiny Desk Team: Ashley Pointer, Felix Contreras

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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