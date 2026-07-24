Your next summer listen: Audiobook picks from Traci Thomas of 'The Stacks'
Looking for your next great book listen? “The Stacks” creator and host Traci Thomas joins host Scott Tong to share her audiobook picks.
Book recommendations from Traci Thomas
NONFICTION
- “Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage” by Belle Burden, read by the author
- “Phases: A Memoir” by Brandy, read by the author
- “London Falling: A Mysterious Death in a Gilded City and a Family’s Search for Truth” by Patrick Radden Keefe, read by the author
- “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland” by Patrick Radden Keefe, read by Matthew Blaney
- “Catch the Devil: A True Story of Murder, Deception, and Injustice on the Gulf Coast” by Pamela Colloff, read by Gabra Zackman
- “A Hymn to Life: Shame Has to Change Sides” by Gisele Pelicot, read by Emma Thompson and translated by Natasha Lehrer and Ruth Diver
- “This Vast Enterprise: A New History of Lewis & Clark” by Craig Ferhman, read by Jason Culp, Curtis Michael Holland, Kamali Minter, Leon Nixon, Fred Sanders, and Shaun Taylor-Corbett
- “In Defense of Sunlight: The Surprising Science of Sun Exposure” by Rowan Jacobsen, read by the author
FICTION
- “Pool House” by Mary H. K. Choi, read by Joy Osmanski
- “Vigil” by George Saunders, read by Judy Greer, Stephen Root, MacLeod Andrews, Kimberly Farr, Mark Bramhall , Barrett Leddy, Eric Jason Martin, Karissa Vacker, Sunil Malhotra, Cassandra Campbell, Kimberly M. Wetherell, Aaron Goodson, and Maggi-Meg Reed
- “Half His Age” by Jeanette McCurdy, read by the author
- “Don’t Tell Me How It Ends” by Adrienne Thurman, read by Shayna Small
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Here & Now‘s summer book club pick is Homer’s “Odyssey.” Have you been inspired to read it because of Christopher Nolan’s film? Do you prefer to read a book before seeing the movie adaptation? We want to hear your thoughts.
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