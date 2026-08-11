Southern California fire official reflects on helping Spokane, Washington, respond to devastating fires

Host Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Tom Clemo, a deputy fire chief from the Santa Monica Fire Department in Southern California, who is in Spokane, Washington, this week helping with the community’s wildfire response.

He talks about lessons learned when it comes to evacuations and rebuilding, 18 months after the devastating Palisades and Eaton Fires in Los Angeles County.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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