Ariana Grande's 'Petal' goes to No. 1 on the charts

ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:

This week, a global pop star and actress returns to a familiar spot - the top of the Billboard chart. Stephen Thompson of NPR Music has more.

STEPHEN THOMPSON, BYLINE: There was never much doubt about the identity of this week's No. 1 album. Ariana Grande's "Petal" is already a blockbuster in its first week on the charts. "Petal's" performance on streaming services has been strong enough to land all 12 of its songs in this week's Top 40, led by the album's first single, "Hate That I Made You Love Me," which jumps to No. 2.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HATE THAT I MADE YOU LOVE ME")

ARIANA GRANDE: (Singing) Yeah, I, I, I hate that I made you love me. Sorry if I...

THOMPSON: Grande actually lands another song in this week's Top 5, as "Petal's" title track debuts at No. 4. That song was released as a single, complete with a blood-splattered video the same day as the album's release.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PETAL")

GRANDE: (Singing) I hear them all say (vocalizing).

THOMPSON: Ariana Grande has dominated the pop music discourse since the release of "Petal" late last month. Public speculation about her relationships and her weight only intensified after the album came out. The singer announced soon afterward that she would take what she's calling a step back from visibility following her current tour. In the meantime, "Petal" is putting up huge numbers in sales, as well as streaming. In its first week, the album sold 96,000 copies on vinyl alone, the most in a single week in Ariana Grande's career...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "STAY")

GRANDE: (Singing) Stay, stay this time. But can you keep me...

THOMPSON: ...All of which adds up to Ariana Grande's seventh No. 1 album. So while the singer herself may be on the verge of a break, her new music is well positioned to stay visible for many months to come. Stephen Thompson, NPR Music.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "STAY")

GRANDE: (Singing) Stay this time. But can you keep me safe this time? Stay, stay this time. But can you keep mе safe this time? Stay. Hands tied, hard to.. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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