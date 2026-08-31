Katherine Rundell releases novel 'The Neverfear' alongside book defending children's literature

Oxford University professor Katherine Rundell became the first children’s author since J.K. Rowling to simultaneously reach number one on the U.K. and U.S. sales charts.

Her newest book, “The Neverfear,” comes out Sept. 1, after Rundell secured a seven-figure deal with Disney to adapt the “Impossible Creatures” series its part of to film.

Rundell’s book-length essay, “Why You Should Read Children’s Books, Even Though You Are So Old and Wise” also comes out with a new edition Sept. 1.

Host Indira Lakshmanan discusses both books with Rundell.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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