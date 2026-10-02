Thousands of women composers have been erased from history. Who were they?

You probably know Bach and Beethoven, but how many women composers can you name? Opera singer Gabriella Di Laccio is on a mission to rewrite music history by recovering the work of women in music.

About Gabriella Di Laccio

Gabriella Di Laccio is a soprano, activist, and founder of Donne, one of the world's largest databases of women composers. She performs as a soloist across genres, and in 2025 she was awarded an MBE by the British Crown for her services to music and gender equality.

Web Resources

Related TED Talk: How record collectors find lost music and preserve our cultural heritage

Related TED Talk: Songs that bring history to life

Copyright 2026 NPR