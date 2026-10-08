October-themed events & attractions

Haunted Attractions

Oklahoma City - Kids Boo Fest

September 26th - October 31st

Frontier City’s Kids Boo Fest returns on select days through October 31. The family-friendly daytime Halloween event features trick-or-treating, seasonal treats, Halloween entertainment and family rides, with activities designed to be fun without the scares.

Lexington - Lexington Zombie Farm

September 26th - October 31st

The Lexington Zombie Farm takes guests through the woods to encounter zombies, ghouls and other spooky creatures. On Friday and Saturday nights throughout October, guests can enjoy the Zombie Farm as well as food trucks and photography opportunities.

Oklahoma City- Wicked Forest of Terror

September 26th - November 1st

OKC’s Wicked Forest of Terror offers an intense haunted attraction experience on select nights throughout October. The Wicked Forest is full of haunted scares and actors, but family-friendly Tiny Terror experiences are offered on select nights for younger guests.

Oklahoma City - Fright Fest

September 26th - November 1st

Frontier City's annual Fright Fest returns select nights this fall, with many activities for all ages. Visitors can enjoy Macabre Mazes like the Cadaver Castle and Terror of Prosperity, as well as Sinister Scare Zones such as Clown Town and the Silent Night Slaughterhouse. No-boo necklaces are available for those who do not wish to be scared by actors.

Lexington - Lexington Zombie Farm

September 26th - October 31st

The Lexington Zombie Farm takes guests through the woods to encounter zombies, ghouls and other spooky creatures. On Friday and Saturday nights throughout October, guests can enjoy the Zombie Farm as well as food trucks and photography opportunities.

Muskogee - Halloween Festival Oklahoma

October 2nd - October 31st

The Castle of Muskogee presents the annual Haunted Castle Halloween Festival, featuring 11 different themed haunted attractions, food, shops and live entertainment. Guests can explore the Halloween village, experience all levels of scares, ranging from the family-friendly Haunted Hayride to the more intense Trail of Blood.

Guthrie - Guthrie Haunted Scaregrounds

October 2nd - November 7th

Guthrie Haunted Scaregrounds features more than 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor haunted attractions. Open every weekend through November 7th, the haunt offers frightening Halloween experiences for all.

Trick-or-Treating

Bricktown OKC- Brick or Treat

October 25th, 2026 ~ 1 pm

Bricktown hosts its 12th annual Brick-or-Treat on October 25th, from 1 to 4 p.m. at various locations throughout the district. The event features trick-or-treating at participating businesses, spooky music, roaming characters and photo opportunities. An event map will be available at the information booth near Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The event is open to the public with candy and giveaways for costumed children under 14.

Talequah - Trunk or Treat

October 30th, 2026 ~ 4 pm

The sixth annual City of Tahlequah Trunk or Treat, presented by Xpress Stop, is Friday, October 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthis Brennan Family Sports Complex. The free, family-friendly event will feature trick-or-treating, decorated vehicles, music and Halloween activities. Organizations, businesses, churches, families and community groups can also register to host a trunk and hand out treats.

Cordell - Spook the Square

October 31st ~ 5:30 pm

Celebrate Halloween in Cordell with trick-or-treating through the town square, where local businesses will pass out candy. The family-friendly event will also feature plenty of spooky decorations, costumes and Halloween fun for all ages.

Clinton - Downtown Trunk or Treat

October 31st ~ 6-8 pm

Enjoy Clinton’s Downtown Trunk or Treat event on Halloween with decorated vehicles, trick-or-treating, activities for families, and more. Businesses, organizations and individuals are invited to participate and hand out candy, while competing for Best Overall, Spookiest Trunk and Most Creative.

Pumpkin Patches

Stillwater - Pumpkin Patch

September 19th - October 31st, 2026

The Stillwater Pumpkin Patch, presented by the Stillwater Highland Park United Methodist Church in Stillwater, is open through October 31. The seasonal attraction offers more than 3,600 pumpkins, along with weekend activities including live music, a children’s carnival, bake sale, pancake breakfast, carriage rides and trick-or-treating.

Cyril - Jahn’s Pumpkin Hill

September 25th - November 7th, 2026

Jahn’s Pumpkin Hill, a working farm near Cyril, offers u-pick pumpkins and family-friendly activities throughout October. Visitors can choose their own pumpkin from a variety of sizes, visit cows, horses, chickens and other animals in the petting zoo, and take a tractor-pulled farm tour. Guests can also explore the round bale maze and enjoy photo opportunities throughout the farm.

Piedmont - Chester's Pumpkin Patch

September 26th - November 1st, 2026

Chester’s Pumpkin Patch offers 25 acres of family activities in Piedmont each fall. Admission includes a hayride, pony rides and a pumpkin while supplies last. Visitors can also enjoy a petting zoo, giant slide, barnyard games, a three-acre mystery maze, and live music on the weekends.

Ada - Cornerstone Kids Ranch + Pumpkin Patch

September 29th - October 31st, 2026

Cornerstone Kids’ Ranch Pumpkin Patch near Ada offers fall activities on 160 acres through October 31. Visitors can pick their own pumpkins, take hayrides and train rides, explore corn and hay bale mazes, and enjoy inflatable games, pony rides, a petting farm, pedal car racetrack and more.

Oklahoma City- Pumpkinville: Road to Route 66

October 1 – 25, 2026

Pumpkinville at Myriad Botanical Gardens features thousands of pumpkins, seasonal displays, family activities, and pumpkin murals inspired by iconic Route 66 landmarks. The exhibit includes Oklahoma favorites like the Blue Whale of Catoosa and POPS Arcadia, along with roadside attractions from across the Mother Road. Pumpkinville is open Thursday through Monday

Fletcher - Snider Family Exotics Pumpkin Patch

October 3rd–31st, 2026

Snider Family Exotics Pumpkin Patch is open Saturdays and Sundays throughout October, with plenty of children’s activities including a corn bin, climbing structure, and more. Guests can walk through the pumpkin field and take photos before meeting and feeding exotic animals

———————————

KGOU relies on voluntary contributions from readers and listeners to further its mission of public service with arts and culture reporting for Oklahoma and beyond. To contribute to our efforts, make your donation online, or contact our Membership department.