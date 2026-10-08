Oklahoma City Housing Authority breaks ground on workforce housing project

West Haven Flats will be built on Shiloh Drive near the Will Rogers International Airport. The apartment complex will provide 132 units of rent-restricted housing for households making between 30 and 70 percent of the area median income.

The housing project is a collaboration between the Oklahoma City Housing Authority and Nashville-based development company Elmington, which specializes in affordable housing.

OCHA Executive Director Mark Gillett called the project a “subsidized rent environment,” explaining West Haven Flats will house a combination of residents using Section 8 vouchers and residents not using Section 8 vouchers.

He said the project will be one of the first of its kind for the city.

“There’s not a lot of that mixed income housing occurring in Oklahoma City now where we utilize a voucher right alongside a traditional rent-paying individual. And so, we're really excited to see how it works,” he said.

Additionally, Gilett said the location of the project is intended to provide housing to workers employed in the growing area of the city — noting Amazon, Carvana, and Associated Grocers facilities nearby.

Elmington partner Hunter Nelson said the company’s residents across the country work a variety of jobs. With a variety of jobs comes a variety of incomes, and Nelson said West Haven Flats will tailor its rents to individual households.

“Affordability is a relative word. Right? What’s affordable to you is maybe not affordable to me or affordable to someone else. For us, it’s about trying to meet people where they’re at,” he said.

OCHA said total development costs for the project are $57 million, which is being supported in part by the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency, Community Enhancement Corporation, Red Stone Equity Partners, Cedar Rapids Bank, and Bank of America.

Oklahoma City has allocated $1 million of MAPS 4 funds toward the project as well.

The property is expected to open in fall 2028.