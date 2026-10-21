‘Where do they go when we start paving?’ The impacts of turnpike construction on wildlife

Over the years, Dan Meyer has come to expect certain annual visitors on his property near Indian Hills Road in Norman.

“We've got eagles that nest every year over on the ranch and they raise two babies every year,” he said.

About 15 miles away near Slaughterville, JaNelle Rutledge enjoys tending to the deer that visit her home along Highway 77.

“There are mama deers with their babies and they come running up here in the morning and we have a little water supply out there for them that they go out and get a drink,” she said.

While Meyer and Rutledge both stand to lose their homes to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s construction of the ACCESS Oklahoma Turnpike, they’re not just worried about themselves.

“It's not just displacing us, it's displacing wildlife,” Rutledge said. “And where do they go? Where do they go when we start paving?”

Noble-based wildlife rehabilitation center Wildcare’s Executive Director Inger Guiffrida said it's not just the eagles and deer that will be displaced.

“Every species of animal that lives in Cleveland County is going to be impacted. Deer are the obvious ones because they're big, but every single animal that's trying to move within its territory that is now being bifurcated is going to be impacted,” she said.

Out on Little River Ranch, which may also be impacted by turnpike construction, rancher Cindy Hicks said a variety of wildlife live in harmony with her cattle.

“If you don't protect something that's this beautiful, you cannot recreate this. I can't tell you the amount of deer that live here and wild turkey — there's bobcats, foxes, of course we have coyotes. People aren't a fan of them, but they all do play their part,” she said.

Guiffrida said beyond the initial construction, the presence of a turnpike will cause ongoing, long-term disruption to wildlife.

“In addition to being extremely destructive during the construction phase, it’s permanent infrastructure that will basically provide a barrier to wildlife or anything else that wants to get to the other side of the road,” she said.

Guiffrida said that displacement will lead to conflicts between animals.

“They are territorial for the most part. And so now suddenly there's too many three-toed box turtles for this acreage because they've been pushed from where they used to live,” she said.

Additionally, Guiffrida said the displacement will lead to conflict between animals and humans as wildlife are pushed out of their habitats and into residential areas.

She said Wildcare’s wildlife emergency phone line has seen calls double year after year since 2023, and she attributes much of that growth to increased contact between people and wildlife.

“Most of these have to do with questions where wildlife is doing something that someone doesn't understand and therefore they don't like and they want it solved for them. So, when we build things and animals have to move and move closer to us, it's going to create conflicts with people.

Earlier this month, Wildcare participated in an interim study at the state capitol about the challenges facing both Oklahoma wildlife and conservation and rehabilitation organizations.

“The demands on our organization have just been increasing exponentially on every measure. And while we've been able to make some strides, our resources just cannot keep up with the demand,” Guiffrida said.

Guiffrida said Wildcare is currently trying to raise money for new and improved facilities as she notes turnpike construction, as all human construction, will lead to more work for organizations like hers.

RELATED:

Part 1: ‘How much money does it take to buy a dream?’ The reality of home loss to eminent domain

Part 2: Local cattle rancher grapples with potential loss of business to turnpike construction

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