In 2025, Oklahoma City voters passed a General Obligation Bond that allocated $50 million to affordable housing. City officials described it as tangible action towards addressing the affordable housing crisis.

Alongside the bond, funding from MAPS 4, the Community Development Block Grant and the HOME Investment Partnership Program has been combined into a total $130 million budget for Oklahoma City’s housing strategy.

On Nov. 10, 2026, the city’s Planning Department presented the first housing strategy to the City Council, outlining a 10-year plan to expand housing options and address the affordability crisis. The initiative, led by Housing Strategy Implementation Manager Shannon Entz, seeks to build 4,000 new homes in the city each year or repair 1,000 existing homes annually over the next 10 years.

Housing advocates and developers alike said state officials should watch what Entz and Oklahoma City are doing and apply it across Oklahoma to address the affordable housing shortage, which includes an 84,125-unit deficit of affordable, available rental homes for extremely low-income renters.

Oklahoma City’s strategy

The first steps of the implementation plan are already in place. The city has assembled a housing advisory group, including city and state officials, developers, homeless support service providers, and public and private property managers, and five affordable developments are underway.

The plan is guided by principles to build and preserve a diverse housing mix to meet a variety of needs while sustaining the property’s quality.

“We need to be building housing and repairing housing that is safe and affordable,” Entz said. “And keep in mind, we didn’t call it an affordable housing strategy. This is our city’s housing strategy because we need housing of all prices and all types.”

The plan defines affordability as housing costs below 30% of the annual household income. An estimated 140,306 renters, about 26% of renters, are considered extremely low-income in Oklahoma.

Renters considered extremely low-income make at or below 30% of the area median income. According to the United States Census Bureau, the median income in Oklahoma City is $71,231. That means an extremely low-income renter’s annual income is $21,369 or less.

The rising costs, combined with the number of low-income renters, continue to price out vulnerable Oklahomans.

The six goals for the implementation plan are to preserve affordability and habitability, increase inventory and housing diversity, refine policies such as development code and zoning, support affordable homeownership, expand funding and partnerships, and bolster housing stability services.

Entz said that home repair is another problem the city seeks to address.

More than 50 vacant multi-family properties and 144,628 properties that are 45 years or older have been identified for refurbishment. Entz said that 34,000 homes need repairs ranging from roof leaks to needing new windows or doors. She said those small repair needs can cascade into major problems.

“The number of variables that can happen just through one problem is tremendous,” Entz said.

The broken windows theory is a criminology model that argues visible signs of disorder and neglect can encourage further disorder, leading to serious crimes. Entz said that when cities invest in neighborhoods intentionally, the surrounding area can also be revitalized.

She recalled an example from her own work 13 years ago in a neighborhood near the Plaza District, Classen-Ten-Penn.

“There was a particular street that probably had more vacant houses than occupied,” Entz said.

She said the Strong Neighborhoods Initiative came in and invested in the neighborhood. That included housing rehabilitation, tree plantings, and sidewalk repairs.

“The first reason that the city exists is for health, safety and welfare,” Entz said. “Water, police, fire, there are all kinds of ways that the city takes care of health, safety and welfare that maybe people don’t necessarily associate with city government.”

The city has also identified 4,210 underdeveloped residential lots, 40% of which are publicly owned. The plan details how those lots can be used for one- to two-bedroom starter homes and accessory dwelling units, as well as other adaptive reuse projects.

David Chapman, an Edmond real estate broker and professor at the University of Central Oklahoma, said he’s a proponent of density development such as ADUs and duplexes or triplexes because it’s the cheapest place for the municipality to build.

“It’s the most cost-effective place for a municipality to build,” Chapman said. “It already has sewer, it already has water, it has electricity, and it has police and fire available.”

Chapman said he loves what Oklahoma City is doing and that other cities can learn from it without copying it directly.

Other cities can learn without copying

“Many reforms are regulatory rather than purely financial,” Chapman said. “The affordability problem is not limited to Oklahoma City, and Oklahoma City can’t fix it alone. The suburbs need to get on board and make real change.”

Chapman said that while the government cannot legislate affordable housing into existence, it can create an environment where affordable housing becomes economically possible. He said that includes creating zoning for duplexes, townhomes, accessory dwelling units and smaller-lot homes that fill the gap between apartments and traditional single-family subdivisions.

“In some places we have enough housing; it’s just not the correct type of housing,” Chapman said.

Entz said one consideration of the strategy is building on investments already made in the area, such as the units Chapman described. In 2025, Oklahoma City adopted an ADU ordinance that allows that development.

Sabine Brown, a housing policy analyst for Oklahoma Policy Institute, said that zoning and land use regulations are a barrier to building affordable starter homes.

“Oklahoma City has done a lot in allowing accessory dwelling units, and that is certainly something we could look at allowing at the state level,” Brown said. “What we’ve seen happen in other states, like Texas, for example, they’ve put in a maximum minimum lot size so that you can use smaller plots of land to build housing and drive down costs.”

Development costs are a major hurdle outlined by the strategy, and Chapman said developers don’t build housing because a city adopts a plan; they build when rents and sale prices support the associated fees for a reasonable return.

He said that is where someone like Entz would come in to identify feasibility gaps and fund projects that couldn't happen without subsidies.

“You’ve got to get everybody to the table and take a holistic approach,” Chapman said. “If you look at the stakeholders that they (Oklahoma City) list on their presentation of who’s involved in this, it’s brilliant. It’s not easy to get all of those people to the table to all agree on the approach that you’re going to take to solve the housing problem.”

A statewide task force

Brown said the state can look to Oklahoma City’s strategy for guidance, but a good first step is assembling stakeholders interested in affordable housing development.

“That is something that I have been advocating for the state to do for a while,” Brown said.

In past legislative sessions, Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, and Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, have partnered to push the creation of an Oklahoma workforce housing commission, but the proposition ultimately failed.

In September, Kirt told Oklahoma Watch a statewide commission was still needed.

Chapman said state-level policy is needed, but ultimately it is a local issue, and state officials should recognize that.

“Housing and real estate are local,” Chapman said. “Local to the point that what works in Edmond doesn’t work in Norman and doesn’t work in Oklahoma City. We need a policy at the state level, but they need to understand that every municipality is going to have specific issues that they’re trying to deal with.”

Brown said Montana is an example of a state that has been successful in housing development after implementing a statewide task force.

“Every city, every state, every government entity that has put together a great comprehensive plan has started with that first step,” Brown said.

While developers, advocates and policymakers across the state are watching Oklahoma City’s strategy, Entz said her goal is to succeed with her city’s development. She said she hopes to request more funding in the future to align Oklahoma City’s housing development with cities such as San Antonio, Texas, and Charlotte, North Carolina, both of which passed General Obligation Bonds with hundreds of millions of dollars allocated towards housing development.

“My goal with this job is to kick ass and do everything we set out to do,” Entz said.

Oklahoma Watch, at oklahomawatch.org, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that covers public-policy issues facing the state.