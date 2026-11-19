Nearly a year ago, Oklahoma Northern District Court Judge Gregory K. Frizzell ordered the poultry companies to pay millions and change their practices to reduce the effects of poultry waste in eastern Oklahoma's Illinois River Watershed.

After that order, the companies agreed on a less stringent cleanup plan with the state. But for that plan to kick in, Frizzell would need to vacate his order. He declined, saying the settlement wouldn't be sufficient to right the wrongs in the watershed.

The poultry companies and the state reached a new agreement incorporating some of Frizzell's feedback and presented it to the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals. The Circuit bounced it back to Frizzell.

On Wednesday, he issued an opinion again declining to vacate his order.

Frizzell cited case law that requires "an extraordinary remedy" and "exceptional circumstances" to vacate a judge's decision.

He also said switching to the settlement terms would not be in the public interest. He pointed to:

"Nebulous oversight" and lack of guardrails on the settlement payments

Failure to limit the total amount of poultry waste that can be applied to land in the Illinois River Watershed

Too short a term for the agreement (seven years)

The poultry companies also dragged their feet as long as possible before reaching an agreement with the state, Frizell said.

"Defendants have litigated this case in such a protracted manner as to monopolize the judicial resources of this court for years, often for the sole purpose of delay," he wrote.

Even after Frizzell issued a conclusion holding the companies responsible for the effects of poultry waste in the Illinois River Watershed, the defendants did not agree to clean-up solutions until nearly three years later, when Frizzell ordered a stringent clean-up plan.

"The parties' failure to negotiate a settlement in the period between the Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law and the Judgment suggests they 'roll[ed] the dice' and now seek to erase the result of that gamble through vacatur," Frizzell wrote.

Frizzell's December 2025 cleanup order still stands, although appeals are pending in the Tenth Circuit Court.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.