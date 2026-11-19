House Bill 1001 is dubbed the Oklahoma Freedom of Movement and Government Surveillance Prohibition Act. It proposes a sweeping restriction on public entities, including law enforcement agencies, from using automated surveillance systems.

Rep. Gann said the bill protects everyone in Oklahoma from an infringement of their Fourth Amendment right against unwarranted searches and seizures.

"Being tracked by your government should be a concern to everybody," Gann said. "And this does deal with this in a very broad sense, because the technology advances so quickly."

The bill applies to Automated License Plate Reader systems (generally known as Flock cameras, after a company that makes them), but also any device or application that automatically tracks and stores personal data without knowledge or consent.

Public officials could face charges for three different state felonies with punishment up to five years in prison and $50,000 in fines per violation, not including court fees.

The only two exceptions made are for the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and law enforcement officers with judge-issued "Particularized Warrants," which have stricter requirements than normal for establishing the relevant probable cause.

"The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority may operate photo-monitoring or video toll-collection technology, including plate reading necessary to assess, invoice, collect, and adjudicate tolls and toll-evasion liabilities," the bill reads. "Photographs, recordings, registration information, and other records created for toll collection shall not be made available for general governmental surveillance or network-wide searches."

Florida passed its own version of a ban earlier this year, and Ohio has an existing proposal floating around its legislature, but Gann said he thinks his bill is among the most comprehensive pieces of legislation across the issue in the country. And that he thinks it will have strong support.

"I believe that is going to gain a lot of bipartisan support, because the Fourth Amendment applies to us, whether we're Democrat or Republican or independent," Gann said. "So I'm hopeful. This is the first bill filed because this is the most important issue – outside the smelter – in my district."

A spokesperson for State Attorney General-Elect Jon Echols, who served as House Floor Leader as recently as 2024 and would be tasked with enforcing Gann's proposal, said it's still too early for him to comment on his former colleague's bill.

Gann also filed House Resolution 1001, which proposes a revised House Administrative Rules package decentralizing power to hear bills away from the House Speaker and Floor Leader. He proposed a similar measure ahead of the 2025 session, but it failed to gain traction.

Other early proposals include Senate Bill 1 by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, which aims to limit when licensed marijuana patients can carry firearms, and Senate Bill 2 by Sen. Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond, which would ban certain additives and dyes from public school and juvenile detention center lunches.