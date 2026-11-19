Under the Trump Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved Oklahoma's and many other states' requests to restrict some junk foods from Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, purchases.

Earlier this year, a federal judge struck down a few states' waivers after ruling that the USDA exceeded its authority and failed to follow the required process for making program changes.

Now another lawsuit is asking a federal court to vacate the remaining waivers and stop the department from approving new ones. The lawsuit argues the waivers are unlawful because the USDA did not provide enough notice and it lacks the authority to approve them.

"USDA approved every waiver on materially identical terms and implemented a single federal framework to enforce the waivers against every SNAP retailer in the waiver States," according to the complaint. "The result is a set of unlawful waivers, all stemming from the same unlawful course of conduct driven by USDA."

Active or pending waivers are in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming, according to the USDA.

The plaintiffs are 17 SNAP shoppers – including one Oklahoman – and the South Carolina Convenience & Petroleum Marketers Association, an organization of convenience stores and gas stations in that state.

The lawsuit claims SNAP participants in states with waivers might not be able to get permitted products. Plaintiff Stephanie Morgan from Tulsa was stopped from buying items allowed under Oklahoma's restriction rule, including bottled water and unsweetened tea, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit also says the SNAP participants have lost full use of benefits and cannot manage chronic health conditions, buy preferred food for kids or have items needed to get through work and school. It also says retailers have faced increased compliance costs and "the threat of involuntary withdrawal from SNAP because of USDA's enforcement of the South Carolina waiver."

The National Center for Law and Economic Justice and Shinder Cantor Lerner filed the latest lawsuit, following litigation earlier this year. In a press release, Katharine Deabler-Meadows, senior attorney at the National Center for Law and Economic Justice, said the waivers serve as a backdoor method to restrict access to SNAP.

"Our lawsuit seeks to hold the Trump administration accountable for violating the law and causing unprecedented chaos for SNAP recipients and retailers alike," Deabler-Meadows said.

A USDA spokesperson wrote in an email that SNAP is supplemental and is made to offer nutrition assistance, and department officials look forward to defending its approval of the remaining waivers.

"Yet again, the left found vulnerable recipients and convenient stores to use as pawns against the Make America Healthy Again agenda," the spokesperson wrote. "Interestingly, convenient stores also spent quite a bit of time and money avoiding improvements to their stocking standards, something the 2014 bipartisan farm bill authorized, and the Trump Administration finalized. Instead, they prefer to market jelly as a fruit and a meat stick as supper."

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.