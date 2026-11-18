The Mathewson-Redbud project would have installed about 40 miles of a high-voltage transmission line between a substation in Piedmont and a power plant in Luther, both owned by Oklahoma Gas & Electric.

The Southwest Power Pool planned the project to address congestion amid growing electricity demand.

On Tuesday, SPP’s board of directors voted to pull the project based on a recommendation from the organization’s staff. Documents show the line’s latest development cost was expected to total $89.52 million

Lanny Nickell, president and CEO of SPP, said future projects could address the region’s transmission needs.

“Not doing this project actually provides more benefits at a lower cost,” he said. “I think that's a great outcome and it's an example of the planning process working the way that it should.”

Transmission operators like SPP are tasked with planning a grid that can withstand growing electricity demand from data centers and other large electricity consumers. High traffic can lead to congestion, preventing power from traveling to its destination.

Building more high-voltage towers and wires means working with landowners, primarily in rural areas.

Residents in the proposed Mathewson-Redbud path have pushed back against the project because of potential impacts to the environment. A June investigation from Oklahoma Watch found that power infrastructure in Piedmont and the proposed corridor were attracting companies hoping to build data centers in the area.

The project was being developed by Transource, a partnership between Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s parent company, American Electric Power, and utility company Evergy. The line was expected to be in service sometime in 2027, according to its website.

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