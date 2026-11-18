In the State Senate, the partisan power split remains the same, 40 Republicans and eight Democrats. In the House, six seats were flipped from red to blue; the 101-member body now includes 75 Republicans and 26 Democrats.

But while the party power dynamics remain mostly unchanged, both majority caucuses are set to start the legislative session on shaky ground.

Senate Pro Temp Lonnie Paxton announced his unopposed nomination to lead the chamber next session in a press release last week .

"Serving as pro tem is a responsibility I take seriously, and I'm proud of what we've accomplished together," Paxton said. "We have important work ahead of us, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside our members to advance policies that strengthen Oklahoma, protect taxpayers and create opportunities for our citizens."

But while Paxton may be known for his willingness to compromise, his leadership of the State Senate has faced political pushback in recent years from some fellow Republicans in the far-right Oklahoma Freedom Caucus , who say he's not conservative enough.

Freedom Caucus Chair Sen. Shane Jett, R-Seminole, is term-limited, and Vice Chair Sen. Dusty Deevers, R-Elgin, lost his re-election bid in a GOP primary, which means leadership of the Oklahoma Freedom Caucus is shifting too.

A slate of candidates the caucus supported in Republican primaries struggled to gain momentum. And it's unclear how many members are actually part of the organization, as its leaders have refused to reveal its membership.

Still, Jett said while Paxton ran unopposed, support for his leadership was "certainly not unanimous."

Jett said the number of Freedom Caucus senators—and senators who quietly agree with their agenda without claiming membership — isn't enough at the moment to challenge Paxton, and if they did, there would be repercussions.

"What happens is they try to punish anyone who gets in their way," Jett said. "And so if you don't have the votes, even though you can make a stand, it just exposes you to further tyrannical action by a very authoritarian leadership."Paxton has dismissed Jett's claims as a classic populist strategy meant to stir up a hard-core voter base, divide the Republican caucus and take over the legislature for the far-right.

Jett has been a thorn in many-a-senator's side the last two years as he's pushed hard-line stances and culture-war issues, Paxton said, and from the looks of how Freedom Caucus members have done in recent election cycles, he said voters were tired too.

"Elections have consequences," Paxton said. "At the end of the day, the voters chose governing Republicans over the self-serving populist, which is what Shane Jett is."

Jett and Deevers were the loudest and proudest of the Freedom Caucus faction, meaning the weight of their words dissipates by the day as the next session draws closer, and just how much their righteous influence will actually bleed into current members remains to be seen.

Lionel Ramos / KOSU Seminole Republican Rep. Danny Williams gives a brief speech during the House Swearing in Ceremony on Nov. 17, 2026, at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Across the rotunda, another Seminole Republican, Rep. Danny Williams, won re-election for House District 28 amid sexual harassment and conflict of interest allegations.

House Rules Committee leadership stripped Williams of his legislative power and called for his resignation after an internal investigation, but stopped short of removing him from office, saying they'd leave that up to the voters.

"The Rules Committee does not take that responsibility lightly, nor is it the committee's role to simply remove an elected official from office," House Rules Committee Chair Mike Osburn, R-Edmond, said in a September House Rules Committee meeting. "Our responsibility is to determine what next steps are appropriate before any action by this committee."

House Democrats, who saw their own sexual harassment scandal last session , have also called for Danny Williams to resign.

But unlike his Republican counterpart, when Tulsa Democrat Rep. John Waldron came under fire for sharing inappropriate AI images with a woman he pulled out of his reelection bid.

Williams has denied any wrongdoing, even after his fellow lawmakers pointed to documents and witness interviews. At the time of that public punishment, Williams said was banking on voters in his district to carry him into another term of office. And they did.

In a brief announcement during the House swearing in ceremony on Nov. 17, Williams said his thanks."I want to give honor to God; It's the most important influence in my life," he said. "Second, I'd like to thank the great people of District 28 who have a special place in my heart. And then the last one I want to thank is very special to me. My wife is in the gallery and she's not necessarily wanting to be very public, but she's the quiet strength of our home."