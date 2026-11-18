Many tribal nations and Indigenous and historic preservation organizations have asked lawmakers to reject a Senate permitting bill known as the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act.

Senators who worked on the bill say it would create more jobs and lower energy costs for Americans by expediting projects such as power plants, mines and natural gas infrastructure. But tribal officials argue it would weaken their ability to protect sacred and historic sites.

Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill was among the leaders who sent a letter to the Senators working on the bill. He noted a major concern: proposed changes to Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, which allows tribes, states or local governments to consult with federal agencies on development proposals and redesign projects to mitigate harm to sites.

"Section 106 works in the protection of the viewshed of sacred sites such as Kolomoki Mounds (NRHP listed) in Georgia," Hill said. "A proposed cellular tower project was sent to our office that would impact the view of the site. Our ancestors built the mounds with their surrounding landscape in mind, and the view from them is part of what makes the site sacred.

"While collaborating with the agency, they agreed to move the tower outside the viewshed of the mounds leading to no adverse effect."

The U.S. Senate voted 70-27 on Monday to end debate on the revised bill. Oklahoma senators Alan Armstrong and James Lankford both voted to invoke cloture.

Senators are expected to vote on the final version before the Thanksgiving recess.

Senator Martin Heinrich (D-New Mexico) co-sponsored the legislation. After significant pushback from tribal nations and organizations, he said he worked hard to "incorporate the feedback we've heard from Tribes" in the Substitute Amendment.

"The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act will help lower energy costs, strengthen Tribal consultation, and create more good-paying jobs," Heinrich said in a statement .

The legislation would require consultation with state and tribal historic preservation officers and local and tribal governments on reports about historic property identification and potential adverse effects, according to a summary of changes document on the Substitute Amendment .

But critics of the measure argue it narrows the scope of projects tribal officials can consult on.

The National Congress of American Indians, the oldest and largest American Indian and Alaska Native organization, called the consultation "box-checking."

"Any amendment to S. 5653 merely puts lipstick on a pig," Mark Macarro, President of NCAI, said. "This bill is rotten from the inside, and there is no fixing the rot. An overhaul of this magnitude demands regular order that allows for deliberation and meaningful consultation with Tribal Nations."

NCAI also flagged how the bill was created, saying it was "crafted behind closed doors without a legislative hearing, committee markup, or timely and meaningful consultation with input from Tribal Nations." The organization expressed additional concern about potential penalties tribal historic preservation officers could face under this legislation, as well as limited judicial remedies to prevent historic site destruction.

A Muscogee Nation Historic and Cultural Preservation Department Facebook post shared similar concerns , doubling down on their opposition to the legislation.

"The sponsors of this bill did not and have not taken into proper consideration the concerns of Tribal Nations, including ours, regarding the protections of sacred sites and federal trust responsibilities," the statement said.

While there's been major opposition among tribes in the U.S., there is some support .

The bill aligns with the National Tribal Energy Association's advocacy toward expediting federal permitting for energy development projects, and at least one tribe, the Crow Tribe in Montana, has expressed approval.

If the Senate passes the bill, it would then head to the House.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.