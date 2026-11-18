During her time in the legislature, Baker chaired the House Common Education Committee and served on the House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on education.

Before that, she taught middle school, high school and college English. Baker also served as the director of education for the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber.

“Oklahoma’s students and educators deserve a leadership team that understands education from the classroom to the state level,” Franklin said in a news release. “Rhonda brings that experience, along with a deep commitment to the public service and a proven ability to bring people together.”

As a legislator, Baker butted heads with former State Superintendent Ryan Walters. Along with then-Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, and then-Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, she issued him a subpoena to answer a wide range of questions about his department’s initiatives and handling of state resources.

She also spoke out against Walters for questioning whether students should attend Oklahoma colleges because of exposure to certain ideologies.

A key piece of legislation Baker authored was House Bill 3400, which went into effect in the fall of 2024. It required all Oklahoma public high schools to offer at least four Advanced Placement courses. According to an analysis by StateImpact, more than three-quarters of rural schools taught zero AP courses during the law’s first implementation semester.

In the release, Baker said she was honored to be chosen by Franklin for the position.

“I have seen firsthand the dedication of our teachers and school leaders, and I believe strongly in what we can accomplish when we work together around common goals,” Baker said. “This is an opportunity to listen, build strong partnerships and help create a brighter future for every Oklahoma student.”

More leadership announcements will be made in the upcoming weeks. Franklin takes office in January.