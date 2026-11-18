Oklahoma health officials confirmed the state's first influenza-associated pediatric death in the 2026-27 flu season Tuesday afternoon.

Flu activity is currently highest in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan areas and in northwestern Oklahoma, with statewide levels at the higher end of what is typically expected this time of year, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

"A pediatric death is a devastating reminder of the risks that flu can pose to some Oklahomans, particularly vulnerable populations," said Mike Mannell, interim director of the OSDH Infectious Disease Prevention and Response program.

Mannell said elevated activity makes prevention especially important as Oklahomans head into the holiday season.

The health department is urging residents to take precautions to reduce the spread of influenza and other respiratory illnesses. Recommended steps include washing hands regularly, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve and staying home when sick or feeling unwell.

Health officials also emphasize that vaccinations remain one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention particularly recommends vaccination for people at higher risk of complications , including older adults, pregnant women, young children and individuals with chronic health conditions such as diabetes or heart disease.

OSDH encourages residents to talk with their healthcare providers about recommended vaccinations for themselves and their families and to discuss any questions or concerns about immunization.

While influenza activity is elevated, the latest state data show a moderate COVID-19 risk level, with activity at a plateau. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity remains at a low risk level statewide.

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