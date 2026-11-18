In response to Starbucks’ holiday season kickoff and promotional event, Red Cup Day, Starbucks workers and union organizers picketed outside the store on 63rd and Grand in Nichols Hills — during what Starbucks Workers United members across the country have referred to in recent years as Red Cup Rebellion.

Oklahoma City Starbucks worker and union organizer Collin Pollitt said workers were striking due to contract negotiations between the company and union being stalled.

“All we want is to solidify this last 10 percent of contract bargaining, which would mean better raises, better staffing and scheduling,” he said.

Sam Davis, an employee at the Nichols Hills location, said the workers at 63rd and Grand were also striking to highlight issues at their specific workplace.

“We’re suffering from chronic understaffing. So, that’s part of the reason why we’re out here today, too. We’re supporting that national strike but also driving a message home to our manager at the same time,” they said.

In a statement, a Starbucks spokesperson said the company believes strikes divert attention away from the bargaining table.

Starbucks Workers United is currently calling for a boycott of the company until contracts are finalized.