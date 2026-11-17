Despite some improvements, Oklahoma is still falling behind on court orders to move mentally ill defendants out of county jails and into treatment, according to a report filed in Tulsa federal court this month.

The findings come from three independent consultants monitoring the state's compliance with a landmark consent decree to settle a 2023 lawsuit against the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

The lawsuit accused the Department of Mental Health of violating the civil rights of people in the criminal justice system with severe mental illness who sometimes wait months in jail for treatment before their cases can resume. Incarcerated without access to proper medication or competency restoration treatment, defendants' mental and physical health can deteriorate significantly .

While the consultants praised Interim Commissioner Josh Anderson and the "tireless efforts of a small cadre of staff" at the Department of Mental Health for making progress, they warned that those efforts have not yet had an impact on the number of people in jail waiting for competency restoration treatment, or the time spent on the waitlist.

Instead, the number of people waiting for treatment has nearly doubled in the past year and is now higher than it was when the state entered the consent decree in March 2025. As of mid-October, 261 people on the waitlist had spent an average of 131 days waiting in jails for treatment.

"The system is clogged, from the point of initial evaluation to admissions to reevaluations," consultants said in the report. "And given the steady flow of initial evaluation orders from the courts, there is no indication that the problem will do anything but grow."

ODMHSAS / Charts showing the total number of defendants on the state's waitlist for competency restoration services and the amount of time they wait for mental health treatment.

Consultants pointed to multiple areas for improvement but said the Department of Mental Health can make the biggest impact by addressing shortfalls at the state's primary psychiatric hospital, the Oklahoma Forensic Center (OFC) in Vinita. They warned that chronic bottlenecks at the facility will continue to paralyze the system.

National benchmarks indicate that hospital competency restoration treatment typically takes between 90 and 120 days. Historically, the Oklahoma Forensic Center's average length of stay stretched past 300 days, and as of late 2026, it remained excessively high at 199 days, according to the report. The treatment that defendants receive there is also less effective than national rates, consultants said.

Millions of state tax dollars funded construction of an additional 80-bed forensic unit at the Oklahoma Forensic Center, but it remains unopened because of construction delays and severe staffing deficits, the report said. A newly opened 30-bed unit at Griffin Memorial Hospital has housed only six patients because of restrictive court commitment order language and similar staffing issues.

The consultants said maintaining the "status quo" will lead to continued suffering of people in jails waiting for a bed and recommended a small portion of the millions of dollars the state has been fined for noncompliance be used to recruit and retain new leadership at the Oklahoma Forensic Center.

"To be blunt, if the situation at OFC does not fundamentally change, we doubt compliance with the Decree will be attained within the three remaining years the Decree is in force," the consultants said in the report.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell will hear a joint motion on the suggestion November 30. Both parties asked for an amendment to the consent decree that would allow the fines to "supplement the fees and expenses of the recruitment, and compensation of, the Director of the Oklahoma Forensic Center and consultants to her or him."

The Department of Mental Health has already been fined $3.5 million for failing to meet the consent decree's conditions. The agency began facing a new round of fines in October, capped at $5.5 million. The money must be used to fund or support services for Oklahomans with criminal charges experiencing mental illness and competency issues.

The agency received a more than $30 million additional appropriation from the legislature last year to comply with the decree.

The consultants acknowledged the hard work of department officials, but said more staff are needed to address large and systemic functions, as there are currently only three full-time forensic leadership positions dedicated to the decree. Consultants said that Interim Commissioner Josh Anderson has treated the issue with a valuable sense of urgency, but noted that he is the third person to lead the department since the decree was entered. Another change is likely when newly elected Gov. Mike Mazzei takes office next year.

In a statement, the agency thanked the consultants for the report and reaffirmed its commitment to working toward lasting fixes.

"We appreciate the Court Consultants' recognition of the meaningful changes we've made in recent months and their continued collaboration, while acknowledging that significant challenges remain," said department spokesperson Maria Chaverri in an email. "Addressing the complexities of Oklahoma's competency restoration system will take time, but we understand the urgency for every individual awaiting treatment and will continue working with our partners to make the foundational changes necessary to achieve lasting reductions in wait times."

The consultants also praised the agency's strategic plan approved in July , writing it creates an "excellent approach to full compliance." Previous efforts to compile a plan were "wholly deficient across nearly all areas" and "gave the appearance of a hastily prepared report generated in large part by artificial intelligence with little fact checking or quality control," according to the consultants.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.